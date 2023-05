ABD Kongresi'ne Suriye ile normalleşen ülkelere yaptırım öngören yasa tasarısı sunuldu

💬 FM #Lavrov: The launch of the process of Türkiye-Syria 🇹🇷🇸🇾 normalisation proving its viability, exerts a noticeable positive influence not only on the situation around Syria but on the overall atmosphere throughout the Middle East.



🔗 https://t.co/rTv7hJpITj pic.twitter.com/HHkHvlL7DH