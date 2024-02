NASA'dan Nemrut Krater Gölü paylaşımı: 'Harika bir kaldera'

One cool caldera ❄️🌋



A @Space_Station astronaut took this photo of the snow-covered caldera of Mount Nemrut in Türkiye. The caldera’s eastern half has solidified lava flows from past eruptions. Hot springs flow into the western half feeding Lake Nemrut.https://t.co/LYQEsc3n6r pic.twitter.com/co7t3rD0BR