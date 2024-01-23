2024 Oscar adayları belli oldu: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren) The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt) I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson) It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George) Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)