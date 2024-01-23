2024 Oscar adayları belli oldu: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?

Türkiye
SEYİR HALİ
'X'in 20 kat daha ölümcül olduğu ifade ediliyor'
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
FETHİ YILMAZ’LA 30 DAKİKA
Özel okulların zam oyunu
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
DÜNYA HABERİ
Dünyadan öne çıkan başlıklar
PARANIN HAREKETİ
Ekonomide neler oluyor?
ENERJİNİN SEYRİ
Enerji sektöründe öne çıkan başlıklar
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
GÜN ORTASI
İBB'nin riskli yapılar için vereceği kira yardımı belli oldu
GERÇEKÜSTÜ BİR DÂHİ
Dünyaca ünlü sürrealist ressam Arap kökenli miydi?
HABER
Saat başı başlıkları
FUTBOL SAATİ
Türkiye'de en çok 'katliam' yapılan oyuncular: Orta saha
ANKARA FARKI
İsveç'in NATO üyeliği Meclis'te: Onaylanacak mı?
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
EKSEN
Ceyda Karan'la Eksen
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
SESLİ HABER
Alman aşırı sağcılar AB’den ayrılmak istiyor
SESLİ HABER
Kaybolan Amerikalı komandoların cansız bedenleri bulundu
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
SESLİ HABER
Beyaz Saray: Eğer Kiev’i desteklemeyi bırakırsak müttefiklerimiz de aynı şeyi yapabilir
SESLİ HABER
İran, AB’ye elektriği Türkiye üzerinden satabilir
SESLİ HABER
Biden'ın gafları bitmiyor: Toplantıya katılmayan bakanla konuştu
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
HABERLER
Saat başı başlıkları
Meraklıları için Oscar Ödül Törenine doğru zaman yaklaşırken adaylar açıklandı. Her yıl olduğu gibi çok sayıda sinema severin beklediği Oscar Ödül Töreni bu sene 10 Mart'ta sahiplerine verilecek.Ödül töreni gerçekleşmeden 13 dalda aday gösterilen Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer filmi şimdiden en çok konuşulan yapım oldu.2023 yılının en çok gündeme gelen filmlerinden Barbie ise 8 dalda aday gösterildi. Oppenheimer ve Barbie En İyi Film kategorisinde yarışacak. Barbie'nin kadın başrol oyuncusu Margot Robbie, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu dalında aday gösterilmezken, Oppenheimer’ın başrolü Cillian Murphy, En İyi Erkek Oyuncu dalında aday gösterildi. Bu sene 96'ıncısı dağıtılacak olan Oscar ödülleri için yarışacak adaylarsa şöyle: En İyi Film: En İyi Yönetmen:En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni: En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo: En İyi Orijinal Senaryo: En İyi Uluslararası Film: En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği: En İyi Orijinal Şarkı: En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı: En İyi Görsel Efekt: En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı: En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı: En İyi Ses: En İyi Kurgu: En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: En İyi Animasyon: En İyi Kısa Animasyon: En İyi Belgesel: En İyi Kısa Belgesel: En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman? ABD’de 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri için Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda 10 Mart’ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da tören düzenlenecek.Henüz resmi bir açıklama olmasa da törenin Türkiye saatiyle sabaha karşı 04.00'de başlaması bekleniyor.
2024 Oscar adayları belli oldu: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?

22:50 23.01.2024 (güncellendi: 23:59 23.01.2024)
Oscar
Oscar - Sputnik Türkiye, 1920, 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Sayles
Abone ol
Bu sene 96'ncısı gerçekleşecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı. 13 dalda aday gösterilen Oppenheimer filmi 2024 Oscar Ödülleri'nin şu anda en öne çıkan yapımı oldu. Merakla beklenen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri ne zaman sahiplerini bulacak, ödül gecesi Türkiye'de saat kaçta yayınlanacak?
Meraklıları için Oscar Ödül Törenine doğru zaman yaklaşırken adaylar açıklandı. Her yıl olduğu gibi çok sayıda sinema severin beklediği Oscar Ödül Töreni bu sene 10 Mart'ta sahiplerine verilecek.
Ödül töreni gerçekleşmeden 13 dalda aday gösterilen Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer filmi şimdiden en çok konuşulan yapım oldu.
2023 yılının en çok gündeme gelen filmlerinden Barbie ise 8 dalda aday gösterildi. Oppenheimer ve Barbie En İyi Film kategorisinde yarışacak.
Barbie'nin kadın başrol oyuncusu Margot Robbie, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu dalında aday gösterilmezken, Oppenheimer’ın başrolü Cillian Murphy, En İyi Erkek Oyuncu dalında aday gösterildi.
Bu sene 96'ıncısı dağıtılacak olan Oscar ödülleri için yarışacak adaylarsa şöyle:

En İyi Film:

American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Yönetmen:

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:

Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo:

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

En İyi Uluslararası Film:

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği:

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things


En İyi Görsel Efekt:

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

En İyi Ses:

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Kurgu:

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Animasyon:

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

En İyi Kısa Animasyon:

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

En İyi Belgesel:

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

En İyi Kısa Belgesel:

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Ni Nai and Wi P

En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi:

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?

ABD’de 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri için Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda 10 Mart’ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da tören düzenlenecek.
Henüz resmi bir açıklama olmasa da törenin Türkiye saatiyle sabaha karşı 04.00'de başlaması bekleniyor.
