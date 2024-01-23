2024 Oscar adayları belli oldu: Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?
22:50 23.01.2024 (güncellendi: 23:59 23.01.2024)
© AP Photo / Matt SaylesOscar
© AP Photo / Matt Sayles
Abone ol
Bu sene 96'ncısı gerçekleşecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı. 13 dalda aday gösterilen Oppenheimer filmi 2024 Oscar Ödülleri'nin şu anda en öne çıkan yapımı oldu. Merakla beklenen Oscar Akademi Ödülleri ne zaman sahiplerini bulacak, ödül gecesi Türkiye'de saat kaçta yayınlanacak?
Meraklıları için Oscar Ödül Törenine doğru zaman yaklaşırken adaylar açıklandı. Her yıl olduğu gibi çok sayıda sinema severin beklediği Oscar Ödül Töreni bu sene 10 Mart'ta sahiplerine verilecek.
Ödül töreni gerçekleşmeden 13 dalda aday gösterilen Christopher Nolan imzalı Oppenheimer filmi şimdiden en çok konuşulan yapım oldu.
2023 yılının en çok gündeme gelen filmlerinden Barbie ise 8 dalda aday gösterildi. Oppenheimer ve Barbie En İyi Film kategorisinde yarışacak.
Barbie'nin kadın başrol oyuncusu Margot Robbie, En İyi Kadın Oyuncu dalında aday gösterilmezken, Oppenheimer’ın başrolü Cillian Murphy, En İyi Erkek Oyuncu dalında aday gösterildi.
Bu sene 96'ıncısı dağıtılacak olan Oscar ödülleri için yarışacak adaylarsa şöyle:
En İyi Film:
American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Yönetmen:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu:
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu:
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
En İyi Görüntü Yönetmeni:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En İyi Uyarlanmış Senaryo:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
En İyi Uluslararası Film:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Orijinal Film Müziği:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı:
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En İyi Görsel Efekt:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
En İyi Ses:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Kurgu:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En İyi Animasyon:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Kısa Animasyon:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
En İyi Belgesel:
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
En İyi Kısa Belgesel:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Ni Nai and Wi P
En İyi Kısa Canlı Aksiyon Filmi:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Oscar Ödül Töreni ne zaman?
ABD’de 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar Ödülleri için Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda 10 Mart’ta Los Angeles'taki Dolby Theatre'da tören düzenlenecek.
Henüz resmi bir açıklama olmasa da törenin Türkiye saatiyle sabaha karşı 04.00'de başlaması bekleniyor.
22 Haziran 2023, 16:45