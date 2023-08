Dünyaca ünlü şarkıcı Sinead O'Connor son yolculuğuna uğurlandı: Tören İslami usullerde yapıldı

Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon - Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156 pic.twitter.com/arcZ3fPWK9