https://sputniknews.com.tr/20221016/premier-ligin-11-haftasinda-liverpool--manchester-cityyi-1-0-maglup-etti-1062385586.html
Premier Lig’in 11. haftasında Liverpool, Manchester City’yi 1-0 mağlup etti
Premier Lig’in 11. haftasında Liverpool, Manchester City’yi 1-0 mağlup etti
16.10.2022, Sputnik Türkiye
2022-10-16T20:53+0300
2022-10-16T20:53+0300
2022-10-16T20:53+0300
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnntr1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
liverpool
2022
SON HABERLER
tr_TR
Sputnik Türkiye
manchester city, liverpool
manchester city, liverpool
Premier Lig’in 11. haftasında Liverpool, Manchester City’yi 1-0 mağlup etti
Ayrıntılar geliyor