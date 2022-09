İngiltere'de enflasyonda sınırlı düşüş

UK CPI +9.9% (+10.1% prev) & follows US CPI lower on the headline rate, led by transport. Uptick still expected in Oct as hhld energy move +25%. Notable in data is strength of core inflation (+0.8% MoM; 5-month high) & adds signs of delayed passthrough as suppliers stage price⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7iFoRsXaP4