ABD'de 11 yaşındaki çocuğu yardıma çağırdığı polisler vurdu: 'Yetişkin sanmış olmaları imkansız'

I’m going to go out on a limb & say, if the body-cam footage were exculpatory for the cop, it would have been released by now‼️#SaveMississippi



After being shot in the chest by officer Greg Capers, 11 year old Aderrien Murray asked, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’… pic.twitter.com/4TI6wsNMUW