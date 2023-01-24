2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı
© AAOscar Ödülleri
© AA
Bu yılki Akademi Ödülleri adayları bugün açıklandı. 2023'ün Oscar yarışında; 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Tár' ve 'Top Gun: Maverick' en güçlü adaylar arasında.
2023 Oscar Ödülleri, 12 Mart Pazar günü Ovation Hollywood'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak.
En iyi Yardımcı Oyuncu
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (Fabelmanlar)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda)
En iyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Angela Bassett (Black Panter: Yaşasın Wakanda)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda)
Stephanie Hsu (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda)
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Apple TV+)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Elvis (Warner Bros)Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features)
En İyi Canlı Aksiyon Kısa
An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)
Ivalu (M&M Productions)
Le Pupille (Disney+)
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase (Cynefilms)
En İyi Orijinal Müzik
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
En İyi Ses
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok (Netflix)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Living (Sony Pictures Classics)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)
En İyi Sinematografi
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)
En İyi Belgesel Film
All That Breathes (HBO Documentary Films)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)
Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)
A House Made of Splinters
En İyi Belgesel Kısa Film
The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year? (Jay Rosenblatt Films)
The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)
Stranger at the Gate
En İyi Kurgu
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
En İyi Uluslararası Uzun Metraj Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
Applaus - Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
En İyi Görsel Efektler
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler ("Elvis")
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
En İyi Yönetmen
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
En İyi Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)