2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı

Bu yılki Akademi Ödülleri adayları bugün açıklandı. 2023'ün Oscar yarışında; 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Tár' ve 'Top Gun: Maverick' en güçlü adaylar arasında.