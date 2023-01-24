Türkiye
- Sputnik Türkiye, 1920
YAŞAM
Türkiye ve dünyadan ilgi çekici yaşam haberleri, toplumsal olaylar, güncel araştırmalar, fotoğraf ve video galerileri.
https://sputniknews.com.tr/20230124/2023-oscar-adaylari-aciklandi-1066125008.html
2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı
2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı
Bu yılki Akademi Ödülleri adayları bugün açıklandı. 2023'ün Oscar yarışında; 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'The... 24.01.2023, Sputnik Türkiye
2023-01-24T18:09+0300
2023-01-24T18:09+0300
yaşam
oscar ödülleri
aday
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com.tr/img/07e5/05/1b/1044601124_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_ee8bd6077fce6bc98decb8b0b028c541.jpg
2023 Oscar Ödülleri, 12 Mart Pazar günü Ovation Hollywood'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak.En iyi Yardımcı OyuncuEn iyi Yardımcı Kadın OyuncuEn İyi Animasyon FilmiEn İyi Kostüm TasarımıEn İyi Canlı Aksiyon KısaEn İyi Orijinal MüzikEn İyi SesEn İyi Uyarlama SenaryoEn İyi Özgün SenaryoEn İyi SinematografiEn İyi Belgesel FilmEn İyi Belgesel Kısa FilmEn İyi KurguEn İyi Uluslararası Uzun Metraj FilmEn İyi Orijinal ŞarkıEn İyi Prodüksiyon TasarımıEn İyi Görsel EfektlerEn İyi Erkek OyuncuEn İyi Kadın OyuncuEn İyi YönetmenEn İyi Film
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
SON HABERLER
tr_TR
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com.tr/img/07e5/05/1b/1044601124_200:0:1400:900_1920x0_80_0_0_fe9b1148abd9353b92031ebbb0cd0a5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Türkiye
feedback.tr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oscar ödülleri, aday
oscar ödülleri, aday

2023 Oscar adayları açıklandı

18:09 24.01.2023
© AAOscar Ödülleri
Oscar Ödülleri - Sputnik Türkiye, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AA
Abone olTelegram
Bu yılki Akademi Ödülleri adayları bugün açıklandı. 2023'ün Oscar yarışında; 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Tár' ve 'Top Gun: Maverick' en güçlü adaylar arasında.
2023 Oscar Ödülleri, 12 Mart Pazar günü Ovation Hollywood'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak.

En iyi Yardımcı Oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (Fabelmanlar)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda)

En iyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett (Black Panter: Yaşasın Wakanda)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda)
Stephanie Hsu (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda)

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Apple TV+)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Elvis (Warner Bros)Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features)

En İyi Canlı Aksiyon Kısa

An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)
Ivalu (M&M Productions)
Le Pupille (Disney+)
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase (Cynefilms)

En İyi Orijinal Müzik

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

En İyi Ses

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Batı Cephesinde Yeni Bir Şey Yok (Netflix)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Living (Sony Pictures Classics)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)

En İyi Sinematografi

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

En İyi Belgesel Film

All That Breathes (HBO Documentary Films)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)
Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)
A House Made of Splinters

En İyi Belgesel Kısa Film

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year? (Jay Rosenblatt Films)
The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)
Stranger at the Gate

En İyi Kurgu

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

En İyi Uluslararası Uzun Metraj Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

Applaus - Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

En İyi Görsel Efektler

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler ("Elvis")

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

En İyi Yönetmen

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

En İyi Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Tár (Focus Features)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)
Türkiye
DÜNYA
POLİTİKA
EKONOMİ
SAVUNMA
YAŞAM
SPOR
GÖRÜŞ
RADYO
MULTİMEDYA
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. Tüm hakları saklıdır. 18+
Haber akışı
0
Tartışmaya katılmak için
giriş yapın ya da kayıt olun
loader
Sohbetler
Заголовок открываемого материала