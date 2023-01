Hollanda ve Fransa'da toplu taşıma çalışanları greve gitti

© AP Photo / Peter Dejong A stranded traveller uses his mobile phone in an otherwise deserted Utrecht central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hits the Netherlands, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Almost the entire Dutch railway network was shut down Tuesday as workers affected by soaring inflation and staff shortages went on strike to demand better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)