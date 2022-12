Monza oyuncularına 'otobüs dolusu fahişe' vaadiyle tepki çeken Berlusconi: Mizahtan anlamıyorsunuz

“If you win against one of top teams, I'll bring a bus of whores into the locker room”



86-year old Berlusconi to his Monza players during Xmas dinner on Tuesday 🫣



He called it “locker room joke” and said critics lacked “sense of humour”



Ayivee 🙆🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/9eZQbnFKFD