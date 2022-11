NATO ülkelerinden 5 uçak gemisi Atlantik ve Akdeniz'de tatbikatta

The world’s largest warship sails alongside #NATO Allies



The 🇺🇸 USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy’s newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, sailed in European waters for its first deployment, together with 🇨🇦 Canadian and European 🇩🇰🇫🇷🇩🇪🇳🇱 ships pic.twitter.com/2FNtXnIeTO