Filipinler'de Korean Air yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

1998 built Korean Air Airbus A330-322 aircraft (HL7525) carrying ot flight KE631 from Seoul (ICN) overshot the runway at Cebu International Airport (CEB) after attempting to land twice due to poor visibility on 23rd October.



📹: Randyl Dungog pic.twitter.com/ciS2WZ9ZXQ