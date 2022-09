İsrail Dışişleri çalışanları, Türkiye'ye büyükelçi atanmasını videolu mesajla kutladı

This one's for all of our Turkish friends 🇮🇱♥️🇹🇷!



Israel & Türkiye recently upgraded diplomatic ties and yesterday, @iritlillian was appointed as Israel's Ambassador to Türkiye.



From Jerusalem to Ankara, here's a message to all of our friends from Türkiye: @IsraelinTurkey pic.twitter.com/bowEU0bdX3