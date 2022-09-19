Türkiye
Yılın Astronomi Fotoğrafçısı Yarışmasının finalistleri
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth’in naaşı, tarihi Westminster Abbey Kilisesi’nde düzenlenen resmi cenaze töreninin ardından defnedileceği Windsor’a getirildi... 19.09.2022, Sputnik Türkiye
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni, dünya genelinden çok sayıda üst düzey devlet yetkilisinin katılımıyla tarihi Westminster Abbey Kilisesi'nde yapıldı. Başkent Londra'daki Westminster Abbey Kilisesi'nde TSİ 13.00'te başlayan cenaze törenine, Kraliçe'nin çocukları İngiltere Kralı 3. Charles ve eşi Camilla, Prenses Anne, Prens Andrew, Prens Edward'ın yanı sıra Galler Prensi William ve eşi Galler Prensesi Kate, Sussex Dükü Prens Harry ve eşi Düşes Meghan Markle ile kraliyet ailesinin diğer üyeleri katıldı.
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni

22:33 19.09.2022 (güncellendi: 22:44 19.09.2022)
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth’in naaşı, tarihi Westminster Abbey Kilisesi’nde düzenlenen resmi cenaze töreninin ardından defnedileceği Windsor’a getirildi. Kraliçe'nin tabutu askeri geçit töreniyle nakledildi.
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni, dünya genelinden çok sayıda üst düzey devlet yetkilisinin katılımıyla tarihi Westminster Abbey Kilisesi'nde yapıldı.

Başkent Londra'daki Westminster Abbey Kilisesi'nde TSİ 13.00'te başlayan cenaze törenine, Kraliçe'nin çocukları İngiltere Kralı 3. Charles ve eşi Camilla, Prenses Anne, Prens Andrew, Prens Edward'ın yanı sıra Galler Prensi William ve eşi Galler Prensesi Kate, Sussex Dükü Prens Harry ve eşi Düşes Meghan Markle ile kraliyet ailesinin diğer üyeleri katıldı.

© AFP 2022 / PHIL HARRISPrince George and Princess Charlotte attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by Phil Harris / POOL / AFP) / DO NOT USE, NOT OUR POOL
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
1/15
© AFP 2022 / PHIL HARRIS
© AA
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
2/15
© AA
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerKate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, wiping her eye, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
3/15
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
© AP Photo / Peter NichollsThe royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
4/15
© AP Photo / Peter Nicholls
© AA
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in naaşı - Sputnik Türkiye
5/15
© AA
© AA
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in naaşı - Sputnik Türkiye
6/15
© AA
© AA
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
7/15
© AA
© AA
Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
8/15
© AA
© AFP 2022 / AARON CHOWNThe Ceremonial Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, aboard the State Hearse, travels up The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022, making its final journey to Windsor Castle after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, was honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Kraliçe Elizabeth'in cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
9/15
© AFP 2022 / AARON CHOWN
© AFP 2022 / JONATHAN BRADYThe Bearer Party carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, into St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, for the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)
Kraliçe Elizabeth'in cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
10/15
© AFP 2022 / JONATHAN BRADY
© AFP 2022 / HANNAH MCKAYBritain's King Charles III attends the state funeral and burial of his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)
Kraliçe Elizabeth'in cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
11/15
© AFP 2022 / HANNAH MCKAY
© AFP 2022 / FRANK AUGSTEINFormer British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, as his wife Carrie, center right, walk with other British prime ministers David Cameron and Gordon Brown as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, was honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP)
Kraliçe Elizabeth'in cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
12/15
© AFP 2022 / FRANK AUGSTEIN
© AFP 2022 / HANNAH MCKAYBritain's Prince George of Wales gets into a car after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)
Kraliçe Elizabeth'in cenaze töreni - Sputnik Türkiye
13/15
© AFP 2022 / HANNAH MCKAY
© AFP 2022 / PHIL HARRISBritain's Princess Charlotte of Wales appears to cry next on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Harris / POOL / AFP) / DO NOT USE, NOT OUR POOL
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth’in cenazesi - Sputnik Türkiye
14/15
© AFP 2022 / PHIL HARRIS
© AFP 2022 / JON SUPER
Prince William, Prince Harry - Sputnik Türkiye
15/15
© AFP 2022 / JON SUPER
