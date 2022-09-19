Kraliçe 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni
22:33 19.09.2022 (güncellendi: 22:44 19.09.2022)
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth’in naaşı, tarihi Westminster Abbey Kilisesi’nde düzenlenen resmi cenaze töreninin ardından defnedileceği Windsor’a getirildi. Kraliçe'nin tabutu askeri geçit töreniyle nakledildi.
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth'in resmi cenaze töreni, dünya genelinden çok sayıda üst düzey devlet yetkilisinin katılımıyla tarihi Westminster Abbey Kilisesi'nde yapıldı.
Başkent Londra'daki Westminster Abbey Kilisesi'nde TSİ 13.00'te başlayan cenaze törenine, Kraliçe'nin çocukları İngiltere Kralı 3. Charles ve eşi Camilla, Prenses Anne, Prens Andrew, Prens Edward'ın yanı sıra Galler Prensi William ve eşi Galler Prensesi Kate, Sussex Dükü Prens Harry ve eşi Düşes Meghan Markle ile kraliyet ailesinin diğer üyeleri katıldı.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
© AA
Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, wiping her eye, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
© AA
© AA
© AA
© AA
The Ceremonial Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, aboard the State Hearse, travels up The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022, making its final journey to Windsor Castle after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The Bearer Party carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, into St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, for the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's King Charles III attends the state funeral and burial of his mother Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center left, as his wife Carrie, center right, walk with other British prime ministers David Cameron and Gordon Brown as they leave Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, after the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince George of Wales gets into a car after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales appears to cry next on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
© AFP 2022 / JON SUPER
