Kraliçe Elizabeth'in naaşı, askeri törenle Buckingham Sarayı'ndan Westminster Hall'a getirildi
19:05 14.09.2022 (güncellendi: 19:06 14.09.2022)
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth'in naaşı, askeri geçit töreniyle Buckingham Sarayı'ndan, 19 Eylül'e kadar kalacağı Westminster Hall'a askeri geçit töreniyle götürüldü.
İngiltere Kraliçesi 2. Elizabeth'in cenazesi, 8 Eylül'de hayatını kaybettiği İskoçya'dan, Kraliyet Hava Kuvvetleri'ne ait bir uçakla İngiltere'nin başkenti Londra'ya getirildi.
İskoçya'nın başkenti Edinburgh'tan, Kraliyet Hava Kuvvetleri'ne ait bir uçakla taşınan İngiltere Kraliçesi'nin naaşı, TSİ 22.00'de Londra'ya ulaştı. Havaalanından alınan Kraliçe'nin tabutu, daha sonra kortej eşliğinde Buckingham Sarayı'na getirildi.
