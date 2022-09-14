Kraliçe Elizabeth'in naaşı, askeri törenle Buckingham Sarayı'ndan Westminster Hall'a getirildi

© AFP 2022 / CHRISTOPHER FURLONG Britain's Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine (2nd L), Duchess of Kent, Britain's Prince Harry (2nd R), Duke of Sussex, and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex, stand after participating in the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, to Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022, where she will Lie in State on a Catafalque. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Christopher Furlong has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner:[Britain's Catherine] instead of [Britain's Katharine]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”