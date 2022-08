Meghan Markle evliliğini Mandela'nın mücadelesiyle kıyaslayınca: 'Alt tarafı beyaz prensle evlendin'

Moments:

Princess Diana met former President Nelson Mandela in 1997



Prince Harry is given a photo of the above moment in 2019



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition 2018



H&M met with Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel in 2019 https://t.co/kqoyyvacuB pic.twitter.com/EYpHf3HAOJ