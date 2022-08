Evrende bilinen en büyük yıldızın en net fotoğrafı çekildi

Using the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, part of @GeminiObs and operated by @NOIRLabastro, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the #Universe 🌟 https://t.co/7e8Lq1i0cT (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eesYSiqPih